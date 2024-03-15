Harold Hooper hired as Scotts Hill football coach after working for South Gibson

Scotts Hill has a new football coach.

Harold Hooper has been appointed the Lions' coach, Henderson County Schools announced Friday in a social media post.

Hooper has 17 years of coaching experience, most recently as the offensive coordinator at South Gibson. He also has spent time at Jackson Christian and McNairy Central as an offensive coordinator.

At South Gibson, Hooper oversaw an offense that last season averaged 31.5 points per game, including scoring 48 points against South Side in a regular season finale win at home.

The Hornets went 8-3 last season and were eliminated from the playoffs by Station Camp in the first round.

Hooper replaces Rennard Woodmore, who was let go in February after six seasons. The Lions went 3-7 last season and struggled throughout the season, including being shut out four times and missing out on the playoffs.

Hooper has coached a Mr. Football finalist at quarterback, and two Mr. Football semifinalists, a quarterback and running back.

