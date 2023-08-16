Hard Knocks Ep. 2: Robert Saleh, Aaron Rodgers Get Real for a Minute

If you wanted to know why NFL teams are hesitant to appear on Hard Knocks—and why fans can’t get enough of the show—the season’s second episode delivered answers in a 90-second span.

Midway through Tuesday’s installment, New York Jets coach Robert Saleh eviscerated his offensive line in front of the entire team.

“It was our first f—ing opportunity to change the stink that’s been in this organization for a very long time,” he said after New York’s initial joint practice with the Carolina Panthers. He then proceeded to cite how much talent now surrounds the line—from future hall-of-famer Aaron Rodgers to reigning rookie of the year Garrett Wilson. But, Saleh added, “None of it f—ing matters until the big boys up front change who the f— we are.” He called last year’s offense “mediocre” before demanding that this year’s group “flip that f—ing shit.”

Nothing Saleh said will come as a surprise to Jets watchers, who have been grumbling about the weak spot on the roster. And the way he said it isn’t shocking to anyone who’s been inside a locker room. Still, it was an authentic coaching moment that never would’ve surfaced via a team-produced video series. This is the kind of clip that brings fans closer to the league they love at a time of year when they are starved for NFL drama.

And it stuck out in an episode otherwise largely devoid of behind-the-scenes gems.

Episode two was full of Hard Knocks staples, including a visit from an entertainer (in this case, a jaw-dropping effort from “mentalist” Oz Pearlman) and the rookie talent show (which was so much of a dud that linebacker C.J. Mosely told them all to come back next week with new material).

The follow-up to last week’s season debut also gave us a more complete look at Rodgers, who critiqued his center’s snaps, complained about his team’s play designs and questioned a referee’s call. He also threatened to kick former Packers coach James Campen, who is now the offensive line coach for Carolina, “in the nuts” if he didn’t lose weight.

Interactions like that one, taking place on the practice field, or before and after the Jets preseason game with the Panthers, were numerous Tuesday, far outnumbering the number of scenes taking place behind closed doors.

That was especially notable when it came to the O-line’s plot line. Maybe Hard Knocks is keeping material up its sleeve, or maybe the Jets truly are making life difficult for the crew. The show has yet to break down individual linemen’s prep for the season, or show much of line coach Keith Carter at all. And it hasn’t dared expose conversations between Saleh and other decision makers over potential personnel decisions in that department—or any other.

At one point during the Panthers game, Mekhi Becton put his arm around Rodgers. It was the first we heard from the 24-year-old, 350-pound lineman who is working his way back from a knee injury. The former first-round pick could hold the key to the entire team’s championship ambitions, if he’s able to stay healthy and protect Rodgers.

“Keep grinding,” Rodgers told him in the show. “Let’s get together this week and talk—lunch or something.”

“For sure,” Becton responded.

Now that would be something to see.

