Hanover react to pyrotechnics fines with ticket price increase

Fans of Hannover burn fireworks German 2nd Bundesliga soccer match between Hannover 96 and Karlsruher SC at the HDI Arena. Hanover are raising ticket prices by 22% in the area of their stadium from where the setting off of pyrotechnics has led to fines of more than €1 million ($1.08 million) over the past two years for the second division club. Daniel Reinhardt/dpa

Hanover are raising ticket prices by 22% in the area of their stadium from where the setting off of pyrotechnics has led to fines of more than €1 million ($1.08 million) over the past two years for the second division club.

Hanover said on Monday that the first ticket price hike since 2021 was 5% in most areas for the 2024-25 season but that match and season tickets would be raised much more in the northern stand to compensate for the fines imposed by the German Football Federation (DFB).

Hanover spoke of €1.2 million overall, a figure that does not include another expected fine for the forbidden setting off of pyrotechnics at a game in April against regional rivals Eintracht Braunschweig.

"The share in the costs applies to the blocks of the stadium from where penalties were caused during home matches, in particular for setting off pyrotechnics," the club said.

"This possible measure had been clearly pointed out many times, together with an appeal to those responsible to reconsider their actions. Unfortunately, new misbehaviour nevertheless continued to occur."

Hanover managing director Martin Kind had previously announced such measures but had also criticised the DFB.

"It is regulated by association law that we are liable for the misconduct of third parties. We think this system is wrong", Kind had said.