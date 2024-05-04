Hammond boys lacrosse rolls to sixth SCISA state championship

Hammond boys lacrosse won its sixth state championship in dominating fashion Friday.

The Skyhawks broke open a close game in the second and third quarters to defeat Porter-Gaud, 16-3, at Edens Stadium. It was Hammond’s first championship since 2017 and sixth in school history.

Heath Jackson scored six goals to lead the Skyhawks. Jackson, the team’s top scorer, had three straight goals during the second quarter to put Hammond up 5-3.

Ben Heroman added five goals, including two in the third quarter, as the Skyhawks stretched their 7-3 halftime lead to 13-3 after three.

Witt Williams and Drew McCall each added two goals and Edward Grimsley had one. Noah Eargle got the win in goal.

It was the third meeting of the season between the two teams. Hammond won, 9-6, on April 12 and P-G won, 9-7, on April 26.

Hammond finished the season at 16-2 with wins over AC Flora, Lexington and Catawba Ridge.

In the 4A Girls Lacrosse final, Porter-Gaud defeated Heathwood Hall, 9-6.