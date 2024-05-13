Hamilton searches for boys basketball head coach after announcing Kevin Higgins' departure

After a 16-win season that saw a district championship and a trip to the regional tournament, Hamilton High School will be on the watch for a new boys basketball head coach. The school announced that Kevin Higgins, its head coach for the last six seasons, would not return.

"The Hamilton High School athletic department would like to thank him and wish him the very best in the future," the school and athletic director Missy Harvey said in a statement. "The search for the next HHS varsity boys basketball coach will begin immediately."

Higgins took over at Hamilton in 2018 after a head coaching stint at Lebanon High School. For the Big Blue, Higgins had a 70-71 record and was 43-49 in the Greater Miami Conference.

Hamilton went 16-10 overall in 2023-24 and was tied for third in the GMC with a 10-6 conference mark. The Big Blue were district champions after beating rival Sycamore 38-32 in the district finals before falling to eventual state runner-up Centerville 60-35 in the regional semifinals.

