Hall of Famer Joe Klecko praises new Jets pass-rusher Haason Reddick: ‘He’s a player and a half’

The Jets added another threat to their already ferocious defensive front, acquiring talented pass rusher Haason Reddick in a deal with the Eagles late last week.

Gang Green has received a ton of praise from all over the football world after pulling off the blockbuster in which they shipped off just a conditional third-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft to Philadelphia.

Former Jet and newly elected Pro Football Hall of Famer Joe Klecko also threw in his two cents and he certainly seems excited about the 29-year-old’s potential in this talented defense.

“This is a big deal, I love it,” Klecko told ESPN’s Rich Cimini. “He’s a player and a half. I don’t care how good they were last year, it wasn’t good enough, and Reddick makes them a much better football team. The opposite of having a good quarterback is having great guys to put the quarterback down, that’s how the NFL works.”

Klecko knows a thing or two about talented pass rushers, as he was named to the Pro Bowl four times during his Jets tenure and helped make up the vaunted "New York Sack Exchange."

After a bit of a slow start to his pro career, Reddick has quickly solidified as one of the league’s best over the past four seasons with the Eagles and Panthers.

The 13th overall pick in the 2017 draft has put together back-to-back Pro Bowl campaigns after posting a combined 87 tackles, 49 quarterback hits, 27 sacks, 24 tackles for loss, five forced fumbles, and four pass deflections.

Now he’ll look to continue that strong showing in a contract year with this juiced-up Jets defense.

Speaking with the local media for the first time since the move this weekend, Reddick seemed fired up about the idea of playing alongside talent such as Quinnen Williams, Jermaine Johnson, Sauce Gardner, and CJ Mosley among others.

“You got dogs at every level, literally,” he said. “It’s gonna be fun man. I don’t think anybody’s ready for what’s about to happen, but it's going to be fun and it’s going to be fun for the fans to watch as well.”