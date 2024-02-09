Hall of Fame: Andre Johnson, Julius Peppers, Dwight Freeney headline Class of 2024

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced the Class of 2024 on Thursday night during NFL Honors.

The newest members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame are defensive end/outside linebacker Dwight Freeney, linebacker Randy Gradishar, kick returner/punt returner/wide receiver Devin Hester, wide receiver Andre Johnson, defensive tackle/nose tackle Steve McMichael, defensive end/linebacker Julius Peppers and linebacker Patrick Willis.

Six of the seven inductees previously were informed of their election when a Hall of Famer knocked on their door. McMichael and his wife, Misty, received the news in a phone call from his former Bears teammate Richard Dent.

The Hall’s 50-person selection committee met virtually in January to conduct the annual vote.

McMichael and Gradishar were elected as seniors candidates. The other senior candidate, Art Powell, and the coach/contributor candidate, Buddy Parker, did not receive the 80 percent approval necessary for election.

Peppers was the only modern-era candidate selected in his first year of eligibility, with tight end Antonio Gates not making it in his first year.

Defensive end Jared Allen, offensive tackle Willie Anderson, offensive guard Jahri Evans, safety Rodney Harrison, receiver Torry Holt, running back Fred Taylor, receiver Reggie Wayne and safety Darren Woodson were the other finalists who did not it.

The Hall of Fame’s membership, including the newly elected class, now stands at 378.

The seven members of the Class of 2024 will be enshrined Saturday, Aug. 3, at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. Enshrinement tickets will go on sale in the coming weeks.