Haleigh Bryant helps LSU gymnastics advance to team finals at NCAA women’s championship

Associated Press
·1 min read
LSU's Haleigh Bryant gestures to teammates standing nearby as she prepares to compete on the uneven bars during the NCAA women's gymnastics championships in Fort Worth, Texas, Thursday, April 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
LSU's Konnor McClain begins her beam routine during the NCAA women's gymnastics championships in Fort Worth, Texas, Thursday, April 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
California's eMjae Frazier competes in the floor exercise during the NCAA women's gymnastics championships in Fort Worth, Texas, Thursday, April 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
LSU's Kiya Johnson competes on the beam during the NCAA women's gymnastics championships in Fort Worth, Texas, Thursday, April 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
LSU's Savannah Schoenherr competes on the balance beam during the NCAA women's gymnastics championships in Fort Worth, Texas, Thursday, April 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Stanford's Brenna Neault competes in the floor exercise during the NCAA women's gymnastics championships in Fort Worth, Texas, Thursday, April 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
LSU's Savannah Schoenherr celebrates after competing on the vault during the NCAA women's gymnastics championships in Fort Worth, Texas, Thursday, April 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
LSU's Savannah Schoenherr competes on the vault during the NCAA women's gymnastics championships in Fort Worth, Texas, Thursday, April 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
LSU's KJ Johnson celebrates after competing in the floor exercise during the NCAA women's gymnastics championships in Fort Worth, Texas, Thursday, April 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
California's Mya Lauzon competes in the floor exercise during the NCAA women's gymnastics championships in Fort Worth, Texas, Thursday, April 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
UCLA's Chae Campbell competes in the floor exercise during the NCAA women's gymnastics championships in Fort Worth, Texas, Thursday, April 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
California's Mya Lauzon competes in the floor exercise during the NCAA women's gymnastics championships in Fort Worth, Texas, Thursday, April 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
LSU's Kiya Johnson competes on the uneven bars during the NCAA women's gymnastics championships in Fort Worth, Texas, Thursday, April 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
LSU's Haleigh Bryant celebrates after competing on the beam during the NCAA women's gymnastics championships in Fort Worth, Texas, Thursday, April 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
LSU's Haleigh Bryant dismounts off the beam during the NCAA women's gymnastics championships in Fort Worth, Texas, Thursday, April 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
LSU's Haleigh Bryant competes in the floor exercise during the NCAA women's gymnastics championships in Fort Worth, Texas, Thursday, April 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
LSU's Haleigh Bryant competes on the floor exercise during the NCAA women's gymnastics championships in Fort Worth, Texas, Thursday, April 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — LSU posted the top score of 198.1125 during the first session of the NCAA women’s gymnastics championship on Thursday to advance to the finals for the 10th time in school history.

It was the second-highest score in program history at a national championship for LSU, which is seeking its first national title.

California reached the finals for the first time in program history with an overall score of 197.7125, ahead of Stanford (197.0750) and Arkansas (196.4750).

LSU senior Haleigh Bryant led the early session in the all-around with a 39.7125, followed by Cal’s Mya Lauzon at 39.6375. Bryant’s all-around, bars and beam scores sat at the top of the semifinal.

LSU took the lead from Cal after the second rotation, highlighted by Bryant’s team-high 9.925 performance on the bars. The LSU beam team followed with five scores of 9.90 or higher — led by Bryant's 9.95 — to stay in front.

Aleah Finnegan delivered a 9.9626 on the floor to match LSU's best result on the event at the championship.

The Razorbacks were seeking their first finals appearance in program history. Stanford hasn't advanced since 2015.

