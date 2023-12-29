'Hail Yes!' Live from L.A.: What we've learned as Michigan football prepares for Rose Bowl

Apple Podcasts | Spotify

• Hosts: Tony Garica (@RealTonyGarcia) and Rainer Sabin (@RainerSabin)

• Editor: Robin Chan

• Executive producers: Anjanette Delgado, Kirkland Crawford

• Producer: Andrew Birkle

• Email: apgarcia@freepress.com

On this episode: Live from Los Angeles, Tony and Rainer discuss the latest development in the alleged scandal, with Alabama wide receiver Isaiah Bond telling the Free Press they haven't been able to watch any individual film out of fear that Michigan football allegedly may have poached information off of the team's Catapult tracking system.

Then, the guys talk about the seemingly endless SEC vs. Big Ten debate. Is SEC speed a real thing? And can the Wolverines physically match up with Alabama?

Finally, Tony and Rainer discuss what it's like being in L.A. as the huge showdown approaches, and some crazy sights and sounds from Disneyland (and yes, that includes Nick Saban in a carriage).

