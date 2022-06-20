Hail Caesar: Cleveland edge rusher Brandon Caesar gets a Rutgers football offer

Brandon Caesar added two offers over the weekend, one from Power Five program Rutgers.

A class of 2025 recruit, Caesar was offered after participating in the Kent State Mega Camp. He is 6-foot-4 and 245 pounds.

Caesar plays for Cleveland Heights (Cleveland, OH). The Tigers went 9-3 last season.

The rising sophomore is emerging as one of the top recruits in the nation for his class. Already, he holds offers from Kentucky, Penn State and Pittsburgh.

He attended the Kent State Mega Camp over the weekend where he was offered by the host school as well as by Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights coaching staff was in attendance at the event.

Caesar tweeted about the offer on Sunday afternoon:

I am very happy and fortunate to be able to receive an offer from Rutgers University🔴⚪️@MacStephens @kahari_hicks @CoachNewton2 @RFootball pic.twitter.com/YQTkZmZl9n — Brandon Caesar (@Caesar2025) June 19, 2022

While there is a long way to go for Caesar in his recruitment, Rutgers football is well on its way with regard to the current recruiting class.

The Scarlet Knights hold the No. 32 recruiting class in the nation according to 247Sports.