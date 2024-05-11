Haiden Deegan: Character Building

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Character is built through adversity and controversy. Characters are created when they capture the hearts and minds of the crowd. Haiden Deegan, 18, is well on his way to realizing both definitions of the word.

Sitting 15 points out of the lead in the 250 East division, Deegan needs help in the form of trouble for Tom Vialle to win the championship, but anyone who watched both points' leaders crash heavily in the most recent East / West Showdown in Nashville, Tennessee knows that is a possibility.

Whether Deegan claims a Supercross title this year is not of primary concern. Deegan is making a name for himself in the sport by riding well and being the type of character his fans expect: feisty and fast.

"At this stage, second year in, it's still a learning season," Deegan told NBC Sports. "The top guys, they didn't come out their second year and dominate. Some do, some don't. I'm not those guys. The first year, I took the [SMX] title off, got podiums in Supercross and this year is a step in the right direction. I've had wins. That was a goal of mine in Supercross and I was able to do that."

Deegan is a fast learner.

At the start of the 2023 season, Deegan's plans were shadowy. Monster Energy Star Yamaha planned to put him in a few 250 East races to ease his eventual transition from Supercross Futures, but when he almost stood on the podium in his first two starts, at Houston and Tampa with fourth-place finishes, the decision to leave him in that division was easy.

Deegan finished second in the 2023 championship. He lost to a team that was on the way to recording history in a season dominated by Team Honda HRC when they swept all three Supercross championships. Hunter Lawrence won the 250 East title.

Despite finishing fourth in the standings, last year's outdoor season was arguably better. Deegan finished second in the first round at Fox Raceway in Pala, California, won at RedBud in Buchanan, Michigan, and in Washougal, Washington and ended the season with six podiums.

SX 2024 Rd 13 Foxborough Haiden Deegan styles.JPG

"Now, we're coming up on the outdoor season," Deegan said. "I'd say I had quite a bit more success in outdoors. I've led outdoor nationals. I've passed all the way to the lead and checked out. I'm excited for the outdoors. Maybe I put a higher standard on myself for outdoors, but Supercross, there's still a lot to learn but I'm slowly getting better and to tick off a couple of wins this year is a big achievement."

In Supercross this year, Deegan won in Arlington, Texas and Foxborough, Massachusetts. If not for a Lap 1 crash in the 250 East season opener, the points differential to Vialle would be much tighter.

But there is also been the second definition of character. In his second season of Supercross, Deegan has searched for the edge.

He's occasionally stepped over it.

In Birmingham, Alabama, Deegan was involved in two incidents. He and Seth Hammaker collided at the start of their heat and failed to finish among the top nine. On the final of the feature, after making his way into the big show through the Last Chance Qualifier, Deegan collided with Coty Schock and nearly ended that rider’s Cinderella season with a broken collarbone.

Deegan was penalized for walking up to Hammaker’s pits to complain about the contact.

SMX LA Coliseum 2023 Haiden Deegan shell shocked after race.JPG

Haiden Deegan proves the haters wrong, wins the 250 SuperMotocross championship

Haiden Deegan: “If you doubt me, I’m going to prove you wrong.”

Dan Beaver ,

Dan Beaver ,

That was the feisty part.

"Controversy like the incidents this year, just builds character," Deegan said. "I just turned 18; I'm still building as a character and those kinds of things will build you and it's only going to teach you to be a better person and I'm still learning."

The fast part is illustrated by the fact that he continues to sport the distinctive orange number that marks him as the defending SuperMotocross World Championship 250 champion.

As he balances speed and emotion, Deegan stands on firm ground. In only his third championship bid, Deegan swept the podium in the three-race playoffs and won the finale at the Los Angeles Coliseum, the site of his father Brian Deegan's one and only Supercross victory.

"[SMX will be] the first time I've run the No. 1 plate in the professional ranks, so that will be cool," Deegan said. "Pressure has been lifted off the shoulders too. Winning a championship, relieves the pressure coming into those types of races."

