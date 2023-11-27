Haason Reddick: 49ers talk is cheap, they have a chance to come prove it this week

Eagles edge rusher Haason Reddick made the most significant play of last season's NFC Championship Game when he hit 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy as Purdy tried to deliver a pass early in the contest.

Purdy hurt his elbow on the play and the 49ers were left without a healthy quarterback when Josh Johnson was concussed a short time later. The Eagles rolled to a 31-7 win and the 49ers were left to lament playing shorthanded with a shot at the Super Bowl on the line.

Many 49ers players felt that the injuries were the only reason why they didn't come out on top and shared that opinion over the course of the offseason. The two teams will meet again at Lincoln Financial Field in Week 13 and Reddick said that it is time for the 49ers to put up or shut up.

"You know, as this season’s been going on, not much," Reddick said, via Dave Uram of KYW Newsradio. "Talk is cheap. You know, they get to come back in The Linc. It was a lot of boo hoos last year, a lot of crying, a lot of what if, a lot of this, a lot of that. They get a chance to come back in here, line that shit up, and prove it again."

The Eagles will come into the game with less rest than the 49ers after playing an overtime game against the Bills on Sunday. They also have injury issues to sort out with right tackle Lane Johnson, defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, and linebacker Zach Cunningham, but their 10-1 record means that they have the inside track on hosting a potential third matchup between the teams come the postseason.