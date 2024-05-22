Héctor Neris started a new clubhouse tradition for Cubs wins. Here's what it is

Héctor Neris is trying to gel the Cubs with a new tradition in the North Side clubhouse, according to Nico Hoerner.

Neris declared the team's player of the game after a win should get the classic, Cubs' "W" flag for their performance. The tradition was started ahead of the Cubs' homestand against the Braves.

For walking off the first of a three-game series in the 10th inning on Tuesday, 4-3, Hoerner earned the "W" flag.

Héctor Neris started a new tradition for Cubs wins: player of the game gets a Cubs W flag. Nico Hoerner had it at his locker today.



Neris started it this homestand, Hoerner said. — Andy Martínez (@amartinez_11) May 22, 2024

Hoener missed about a week with a hamstring injury before Tuesday. He returned to the Cubs lineup to face the Braves. He was relatively unimpressive, going 0-of-4 from the plate; that was until he walked off the game in extra innings, giving the Cubs a home win.

Neris pitched one scoreless ninth inning to help force extra innings. Luke Little kept the Braves scoreless in the 10th to give the Cubs a chance to win with their bats, which they ultimately did.

The Cubs play the Braves again on Wednesday, giving them the chance to crown a new player with the "W" flag.

