Gunners have to be ready to pounce if Man City slip up

Three to play. Three to win. That will be Mikel Arteta's message to the players as they approach crunch time this season.

With Josko Gvardiol the latest Manchester City player to say he is "exhausted", Arsenal have to be ready to pounce if Pep Guardiola's side slip up in one of their final four matches.

Saturday will be very tough for Arsenal. Bournemouth have been the fifth-best team in the Premier League since 1 November, taking 42 points from 25 games.

Thomas Partey's return to the Arsenal side has offered Arteta the chance to play Partey, Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard together again. They have only played as a midfield three on three occasions this season. You do wonder how many more points Arsenal would have had if they could get them on the pitch more times this season.

There is more good news for Arteta, with Jurrien Timber close to a Premier League return for the first time since August 2023. The defender, who can play across the back four, made a big impression on Arteta in pre-season and has come through two matches with Arsenal's under-21 side in recent weeks.

He trained on Wednesday and could be in the squad for the early kick-off at Emirates Stadium on Saturday.