Guernsey beat Jersey to win 2024 Women's Muratti Vase

Vicki Rang headed Guernsey into the lead midway through the first half [BBC Sport]

Guernsey beat Jersey 2-0 at Springfield to win their first Women's Muratti Vase in 16 years.

Vicki Rang's near-post header from Donna Gallienne's corner gave Guernsey the lead midway through the first half.

Jersey had a host of chances but a combination of good goalkeeping by Emma Queripel and poor finishing saw the hosts draw a blank.

Calleigh Hedley's 86th-minute penalty against the run of play doubled Guernsey's lead and ensured a first title since 2008 when they also won 1-0 in Jersey.

The victory was Guernsey's seventh in the fixture, compared to Jersey's 16 wins - the match only returned in 2022 after a six-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic and a shortage of Guernsey players.

Calleigh Hedley's penalty ensured Guernsey's victory at Springfield [BBC Sport]

Guernsey's players - many of whom were part of the Guernsey FC side that won Jersey's Colin Welsh Trophy last week - made a great start as Rang put them ahead.

But Jersey upped the pressure as veteran former Wales forward Jodie Botterill twice went close to an equaliser soon after, but Queripel was equal to both her efforts.

Rang bravely blocked a powerful drive from Holly Muirhead five minutes from the break while Queripel was again called upon just before half time as she got ahead of Leah Morris after the Jersey striker was put through following some good inter-play with Muirhead.

Muirhead blasted over nine minutes after the restart while Queripel gathered in a dangerous goal-bound Sofia Rodrigues' cross on the hour as Jersey continued their pressure.

Jersey league top scorer Hannah Campbell was brought on by home boss Chad Morris to try and create a breakthrough.

But it was Guernsey that almost went 2-0 up when Hedley showed wonderful composure to control Poppy Benest's looped pass, but her shot lacked power and was saved by Sara Luce.

Queripel was again called upon as she saved a close-range effort from Campbell with 20 minutes left while Luce stopped another Hedley effort a few moments later.

Botterill and Muirhead combined for the latter to half volley from 20 yards out, but Queripel again saved as time began to run out for the hosts.

Botterill thought she had got a spectacular equaliser but Queripel was on hand as she palmed away her 86th-minute effort that was bound for the top corner.

And Jersey were made to pay for their profligacy when Codie Le Flem was brought down in the box by Tiffany Sundby and Hedley beat Luce from 12 yards.

Related internet links