Guardiola on Ederson, Foden's award and Wolves

Pep Guardiola has spoken to the media before Manchester City's Premier League game with Wolves.

Here are the main lines from his news conference:

Guardiola confirmed Ruben Dias and Phil Foden are fit and Erling Haaland could start after coming off the bench at Nottingham Forest last weekend.

In addition, goalkeeper Ederson's shoulder problem is not as bad as initially thought and the Brazilian could play, despite leaving the City Ground with his arm in a sling.

On Phil Foden being named Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year: "Congratulations for the writers and him. He played really good this season."

On guiding Foden's development from a young academy player: "When he was 17 or 18, Kevin de Bruyne was here, also (David) Silva, (Ilkay) Gundogan... playing in a team that won a lot of Premier Leagues and in the final stages of other competitions. It's not easy. As managers we can suggest something but it belongs to them. The minutes they play with his mates, the work ethic, the mentality. The talent is there. It belongs to the players."

What is next for Foden? "It depends on him. It is as simple as that. Has he the mentality to want it more and do it again. Will he live 24 hours for the profession?"