Guardians sweep Francisco Lindor and his Mets

CLEVELAND (AP) — Johnathan Rodriguez singled home David Fry in the seventh inning for his first major league hit, driving in the go-ahead run for the Cleveland Guardians in a 6-3 victory over the New York Mets on Wednesday.

Rodriguez, playing in his second game since being recalled from Triple-A Columbus two days earlier, slapped a grounder through the right side of the infield off Reed Garrett (5-1) to snap a 3-all tie.

The AL Central-leading Guardians, who trailed 3-0 going into the sixth, moved into a tie for the second-best record in the majors at 33-17. Cleveland extended its winning streak to a season-high six and swept the Mets for the first time as a franchise.

José Ramírez and Kyle Manzardo tacked on RBI doubles in the eighth against Adam Ottavino. Andrés Giménez began the comeback with a three-run, tying homer in the sixth off New York starter Jose Quintana.

Hunter Gaddis (3-1) worked 1 1/3 innings for the win and rookie Cade Smith picked up his first save. All-Star closer Emmanuel Clase was unavailable after pitching the previous three days.

The Mets had gone in front by three on homers by Pete Alonso in the first, Jeff McNeil in the second and Harrison Bader in the fourth — all against right-hander Triston McKenzie, who lasted five innings in his sixth consecutive winless start.

New York dropped a season-high seven games below .500 at 21-28.

Quintana, who only allowed two baserunners in the first five innings, exited after the sixth. The left-hander struck out four without a walk in his first outing against Cleveland since 2017.

A downpour arrived at the ballpark during the middle of the seventh, but lasted less than a minute before sunny skies returned.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Guardians: RHP James Karinchak (right shoulder inflammation) was placed on the IL on March 28, but isn’t close to going on a minor league rehab assignment. “His strength numbers are good and he’s feeling good, but he’s still just on his throwing progression,” manager Stephen Vogt said.

UP NEXT

Guardians: LHP Logan Allen (5-2, 4.91 ERA) works the first game of a three-game set at the Los Angeles Angels on Friday. Allen has pitched 12 scoreless innings over his last two starts, beating the White Sox on May 12 and the Twins on May 18.

