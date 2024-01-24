Grizzlies reportedly granted $12.4 million disabled player exception for Ja Morant

The Memphis Grizzlies enjoyed Ja Morant's presence on the floor a little more than two weeks and for nine games.

Morant, in the first year of a five-year, $197 million maximum contract, helped the Grizzlies win six of the nine contests he played in before suffering a season-ending right shoulder injury during practice Jan. 6.

This resulted in the NBA granting Memphis a $12.4 million disabled player exception Wednesday morning, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The Grizzlies have until March 11 to use the exception. The money can be used on any player in the final year of his deal for either a trade, claim or to sign a free agent to a one-year deal.

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant suffered a season-ending shoulder injury on Jan. 6 during a practice session. The Grizzles were reportedly granted a disabled played exception for their star guard. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Morant sustained a subluxation of his shoulder at the start of the month. Memphis announced the results of his MRI on Jan. 8, and then two days later the 24-year-old underwent surgery. He is expected to return and be completely recovered for the beginning of next season.

After serving a 25-game suspension to begin this season, Morant rejoined the team Dec. 19. The NBA punished Morant for conduct detrimental to the league after brandishing a firearm on Instagram Live.

In the nine games Morant played, he averaged 25.1 points and 8.1 assists. Memphis has gone 3-4 since his shoulder injury and is 16-27, the third-worst record in the Western Conference.