Grizzlies live score updates vs. Hornets: Memphis favored to snap 6-game losing streak

Will Saturday be the day the Grizzlies snap their losing streak?

Memphis has lost six games in a row but will have a legitimate opportunity for a road win Saturday night against the Charlotte Hornets. The Hornets (10-41) are one of the NBA's worst teams and traded away multiple rotation players before Thursday's NBA trade deadline.

The Grizzlies (18-34) also were active at the trade deadline, dealing Steven Adams, David Roddy and Xavier Tillman Sr. Forwards Yuta Watanabe and Lamar Stevens, acquired by Memphis just days ago, could play Saturday night.

Memphis had gone on a three-game winning streak a couple weeks ago before injuries caught up with a depleted roster, and that's led to the current losing streak. There's relative good news on the health front, as only five players were ruled out ahead of the game. Derrick Rose is questionable, while Ziaire Williams is doubtful.

The Hornets have lost 10 in a row.

Follow along for live updates.

