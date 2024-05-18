Grizzlies garage sale set for Saturday

MEMPHIS – The Grizzlies might not be in the NBA playoffs but grizz fans should make their way to FedExForum Saturday if you wanna stock up on some serious Grizzlies gear.

The team is hosting a Grizzlies garage sale to benefit St. Jude. An event with a little something for everyone.

From Grit and Grind to Grizz Next Gen.

Even stuff that has nothing to do with basketball.

“We have a little bit of everything, something for everybody. We have a lot of concert photos. We have Elvis, we have Drake, we have former players, we have current players. We have all sorts of things,” said Grizzlies Director of Community Engagement Ericka Newsome. “Just want to make it available to the fans and we want people to come on down and spend as much money as they can for a great cause. Again, we’re raising money for St. Jude.”

The Grizzlies garage sale from 10am to 3pm in the lobby of FedExForum.

