Griego and Perez to fight in ‘Duke City Civil War’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Top Rank boxing card coming to Tingley Coliseum in August has added some more local firepower. The card, headlined by the IBF featherweight title fight between Angelo Leo and Luis Alberto Lopez, will now also feature an IBF USA flyweight title fight between two of Albuquerque’s best.

Angelo Leo to have televised world-title fight at Tingley Coliseum

Matthew “Diamond Boy” Griego and Abraham “Hammer” Perez have both cruised through the local boxing scene to undefeated records and are now set to face each other for the first time. Griego (14-0, 10 KO) and Perez (10-0, 5 KO) have each developed a following within the local boxing community and have headlined a majority of the local fights in town. The upcoming bout between them is being dubbed as the “Duke City Civil War.”

The card is set to take place on Saturday, August 10. It will be broadcast on ESPN.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.