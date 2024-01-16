Greg Olson, not Greg Olsen, linked to Bears. Clearing up the confusion between the two names

Greg Olson, not Greg Olsen, linked to Bears. Clearing up the confusion between the two names originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

A familiar name is linked to the Bears once again. According to multiple reports, the Bears are considering Greg Olson for the team’s offensive coordinator job, which gives Olson the opportunity to return to Halas Hall.

You might be thinking, how does Olson have time to prepare for NFL playoff broadcasts while preparing for upcoming interviews? Thing is, he doesn’t.

Greg Olsen is probably the Greg Olsen you think of when you hear or read Greg Olson. Greg Olsen is the former Bears tight end who now calls football games with Kevin Burkhardt. Greg Olson is the former Bears quarterbacks coach who is now the Seahawks quarterbacks coach. It’s Olson who’s reportedly interviewing for the Bears OC job.

Now that we’ve got that straightened out, here’s more on the guy who could be coming back to Chicago.

Olson is 60 years old, and the most experienced candidate of the names linked to the Bears. He got his start as an offensive coordinator with the Lions in 2005. From there, he’s had stints as an OC with the Buccaneers, Jaguars, Raiders and Rams. He’s had good years, like helping Torry Holt, Isaac Bruce and Stephen Jackson all produce in the same offense, and bad years, like 2014 when his Raiders finished dead last in yards and second to last in points.

Olson is technically still the Seahawks quarterbacks coach, but once the team announced Pete Carroll will be moving to an advisory role with the team they gave his staff permission to look for jobs elsewhere around the league.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.