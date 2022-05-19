Greg Olsen to partner with Kevin Burkhardt on FOX Super Bowl broadcast

Thankfully, that broadcasting mystery has been solved … or resolved.

While Tom Brady is Kevin Burkhardt’s future partner as the No. 1 NFL team for FOX Sports, the GOAT is still playing.

That means the network, which has two of the next three Super Bowls, needed to find a partner for Burkhardt, who replaces Joe Buck as the network’s top NFL play-by-play voice.

That role will go to former NFL tight end Greg Olsen, reports The New York Post. Olsen takes the spot of Troy Aikman, who left FOX for ESPN with Buck.

NEWS: Greg Olsen will be Kevin Burkardt's partner on the next Super Bowl, The Post has learned. Tom Brady is in the on-deck circle, but a great opportunity for Olsen.https://t.co/sIqTfmVz2L — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) May 19, 2022

Olsen moving up opens the No. 2 analysts spot on the NFL games for the network. The Post suggests a big name could be filling the void.

With Burkhardt and Olsen being promoted, Fox now has an opening for its No. 2 team. Drew Brees is a candidate for that job, according to sources, as he and NBC are set to break up after one season (though Brees denied that they are officially over). Joe Davis and Adam Amin are the favorites for the No. 2 play-by-play job.

The 2023 Super Bowl is scheduled for Feb. 12 in Glendale, Az.