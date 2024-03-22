What is Greg Kampe's salary? Oakland coach who led Kentucky upset paid less than Wildcat assistants

Oakland basketball's Greg Kampe was talked about as a curiosity leading into the 2024 NCAA Tournament. The longest-tenured coach in college basketball, Kampe is well-regarded as a big personality who is also involved in the local community.

With 14-seeded Oakland's stunning upset over 3-seeded Kentucky, however, Kampe is instantly a household name. Overnight, he escalated from charming curiosity to the coach who felled Coach Calipari and Kentucky, becoming the second mid-major coach in three years to do so.

Kampe's seniority with Oakland has him making a good salary — but he isn't being paid like Calipari or his in-state counterpart Tom Izzo, who also advanced to the second round Thursday with the Michigan State Spartans.

In his 40th year with Oakland, Kampe is deeply entrenched in the Southeast Michigan community. Indeed, the coach worked a local McDonald's drive-through in early March.

I am dead 💀 @KampeOU is working the drive thru at the McDonald’s on the corner of Walton and Adams.



A portion of shamrock shake sales goes to the @RMHC. As you can imagine, he’s cracking all the jokes to customers, but also giving away free tickets to Thursday’s game. pic.twitter.com/eMAPElCwJP — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) March 4, 2024

Here's a look at Kampe's salary, as he prepares to lead the Golden Grizzlies to the second round for the first time in program history.

Greg Kampe salary

Per information obtained by USA TODAY Sports' Steve Berkowitz, Kampe had a base salary of $329,609 this season. Per Berkowitz, there are also bonuses of up to 19.9% of his salary built in, but the specifics of those escalators are unknown. That is seemingly by design.

What's the bonus that Oakland coach Greg Kampe will get for tonight's win over Kentucky? According to school's general counsel office, only two people know: Kampe and AD Steve Waterfield. This is what Kampe's contract says -- and counsel said there is no additional document: pic.twitter.com/nj4MP1UaOf — Steve Berkowitz (@ByBerkowitz) March 22, 2024

By comparison, Kentucky assistant Orlando Antigua had a base salary of $900,000 this season. Calipari, for his part, has a $34.97 million buyout as of April 1 for the Wildcats. His base salary was $8.54 million, second-highest in college basketball. Izzo is third at $6.2 million, while Bill Self at Kansas leads the way at $9.63 million.

How long has Greg Kampe coached at Oakland?

Kampe is in his 40th season with Oakland basketball, making him the longest-tenured active coach in college basketball.

Kampe has coached at Oakland since 1984, when he took the reins at just 28 years old. He is two seasons off Mike Krzyzewski's 42-year tenure at Duke, seven seasons off Jim Boeheim's 47 years at Syracuse, and nine seasons off the record of 49 years held by Phog Allen (Kansas) and Jim Phelan (Mount St. Mary's).

In second place is Izzo, who is in his 29th year with the Spartans. Ron Cottrell at Houston Baptist was in second place through last season, but the two parted ways after 33 years.

