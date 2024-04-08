Greg Cote Show: Betting expert Sia Nejad, solar eclipse, deadly QR codes, NCAAs, Greg rips Le Batard

The newest episode of The Greg Cote Show podcast is out now and we’re joined by friend-of-the-show (FOS) Sia Nejad, a wizard on sports betting, for a fun romp around how to make you money.

It’s Masters Week, and Sia has some noteworthy picks for Augusta. (Is Rory still good? Is betting on Tiger hopelessly dumb?) Also lots of football talk, including his unusually daring take on the AFC East -- one that will especially interest Dolphins fans.

Sia -- host/analyst for The Early Edge betting podcast on CBS Sportsline and host of By The Book on Monumental Sports Network -- also shares the types of bets he enjoys the most and why.

Oh, and Greg discusses with Sia his joining Greg’s Lobos as general manager.

This is our 213th episode overall -- and 14th of 2024 -- and we welcome you back as always!

Also on the new show:

▪ Greg and Chris discuss the great NCAA basketball finals, chewing over Sunday’s South Carolina-Iowa women’s championship and previewing Monday’s UConn-Purdue men’s final.

▪ Greg explains his interest in Monday’s solar eclipse and what led to it, while curmudgeon is Chris (of course) anti-eclipse.

▪ QR codes on gravestones. And Greg has even better ideas for the afterlife!

▪ Time Flies Dept.: Happy 50th anniversary of Hank Aaron’s 715th home run.

▪ Please don’t call it “streaking” unless somebody is nekkid.

▪ Lavish destination weddings and annoyingly high-end wedding registries.

▪ Greg blasts Le Batard Show for selling “Persistence of Incompetence” merchandise that mocks Greg.

