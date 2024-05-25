GreenJackets Friday Night Tilt Postponed to Saturday as part of doubleheader

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – The GreenJackets marquee game with the Cannon Ballers has been postponed due to the inclement weather.

Organizers say that a series of storm clouds separated was too much for the playing surface at SRP Park to take.

According to the GreenJackets, the game will begin from the first pitch as part of a doubleheader tomorrow with the first pitch of game 1 scheduled for 5:05 PM, with the nightcap to follow approximately 40 minutes after the conclusion of game number one.

It will be a single-admission doubleheader, with gates opening to fans at 4:30 PM. Both games will be 7-inning contests, per policies of Minor League Baseball.

All standard ticket policies in terms of exchange will remain the same as previous suspended or postponed ballgames.

14 innings of baseball will be played tomorrow, with a traditional getaway game on Sunday afternoon at 6:05 PM to conclude the weeklong series.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.