The Greenbrier to host Radford-Marshall hoops clash on Nov. 10

Aug. 10—WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS — Intersport and The Greenbrier announced a long-term partnership with Intersport that will annually bring a major college basketball multi-team event to the mountain resort destination.

The relationship commences this season when Radford and Marshall meet in a stand-alone contest at the resort on Nov. 10 and continues in 2024 and beyond with the creation of an early season tournament.

Colonial Hall inside the resort, at more than 16,000 square feet, will serve as the playing venue at the Greenbrier Resort, marking yet another unique competition space in which Intersport has hosted basketball events.

In the last year alone, Intersport has staged major basketball events on the infield at American Family Field, home of the Milwaukee Brewers, the Bayou Music Center in downtown Houston as part of college basketball's national championship weekend and Northerly Island on Chicago's lakefront for the 2022 UA Next Elite 24. It will be the first college basketball event hosted at The Greenbrier, which has staged the "Battle for the Springhouse" high school tournament the last two years.

Over the years, The Greenbrier has routinely staged must-see sporting events that has made the resort a popular destination for sports fans. The resort was a regular stop on the PGA Tour from 2010 through 2019, hosted the 1979 Ryder Cup, the first that matched the United States against Europe, and the 1994 Solheim Cup. In tennis, stars like Serena and Venus Williams, John McEnroe, Pete Sampras, Andre Agassi and Martina Hingis have all participated in showcase events at The Greenbrier, while Colonial Hall has even played host to elite boxing events featuring Evander Holyfield.

Most recently, The Greenbrier hosted the Cleveland Browns for portions of their 2023 training camp and LIV Golf held an event at the resort this past weekend.

"The Greenbrier has seen its fair share of major sporting events and is ready to add elite-level basketball to its resume, and we're excited to play a part in that," said Mark Starsiak, vice president of basketball at Intersport.

"Few resorts offer the variety of amenities that make it possible to host professional sports teams and major championship events while also serving as a luxurious, world-renowned vacation destination all in one place. Together, Intersport and The Greenbrier will create a special experience for teams and their fans to celebrate success on the court and the incredible indoor-outdoor adventure experiences off the court."

"Bringing college basketball inside Colonial Hall provides another incomparable experience for our guests and will introduce a new audience to the legacy of The Greenbrier. We look forward to welcoming Radford and Marshall and developing this tournament into the best on the early-season schedule," Starsiak said.

Tickets for the Radford-Marshall game will be available in the coming weeks, but fans can register to receive email notifications regarding ticket details and other event news by visiting www.greenbrier.com/holidays-events/basketball. Details regarding participants, tournament dates and ticket information for future early season college basketball events at The Greenbrier will be announced at a later date.

After launching the Fort Myers Tip-Off in 2018, its first early season college basketball tournament, Intersport has announced plans to host at least seven events throughout the course of the 2023-24 non-conference college basketball season, including the Cactus and Desert divisions of the Arizona Tip-Off (Nov. 17-19), the Beach and Palms divisions of the Fort Myers Tip-Off (Nov. 20-22), the Elevance Health Women's Fort Myers Tip-Off (Nov. 23-25), the CBS Sports Classic (Dec. 16) and the Ohio State-West Virginia neutral site contest in Cleveland (Dec. 30), with additional event announcements to come throughout the summer.