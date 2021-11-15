Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 11 game?

The Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings play Sunday in a Week 11 NFL game.

Which team will get the victory?

Check out these NFL Week 11 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 11 a.m. MST time on Fox.

The Packers are a 2.5-point favorite in the game.

Pro Football Network: Vikings 24, Packers 21

Ben Rolfe writes: "Minnesota’s offense will be the key to this game. Green Bay has been incredible defensively the last two weeks, but their offense is struggling. If the Vikings can crack open the Packers’ defense, they have a great chance to raise some questions about the direction of the NFC North. The Packers have been susceptible to the run game, and Dalvin Cook has had success against them before."

Sportsnaut: Packers 24, Vikings 20

Matt Johnson writes: "Can the Packers contain Dalvin Cook? We saw what happened in November last season, he put the team on his back with a four-touchdown, 226-yard performance and won. But that was a 28-22 victory and Green Bay’s defense has actually been better this year. This will come down to the final minutes, we just don’t trust Kirk Cousins with the game on the line."

Sports Interaction: Packers will cover vs. Vikings in Week 11

Payton Matthews writes: "First meeting this season between these NFC North rivals. Green Bay got Aaron Rodgers back from COVID on Sunday and he wasn’t all that sharp in the snow in a 17-0 win over Seattle that gave the Packers the top seed in the NFC for now. Star running back Aaron Jones left with what might be a serious knee injury as he could be seen crying on the sideline. Every Vikings game this season has been decided by seven points or fewer following their 27-20 upset win at the Chargers on Sunday. The Vikes were down several players on the COVID list and due to injury."

Draft Kings: Take Packers to cover in Week 11 against Vikings

Teddy Ricketson writes: "This NFC North matchup just got super interesting with both teams coming off of big games. The Packers' offense struggled to get going in Week 10, but they should be back to their normal schedule this week. The Vikings seem like they are playing better than they should be and it doesn’t feel sustainable. Rodgers is accustomed to picking apart defenses and the Vikings are going to be able to put up little in ways of defending it."

Can Dalvin Cook lead the Minnesota Vikings past the Green Bay Packers in Week 11 of the NFL season?

Capper's Picks: Packers 24, Vikings 23

It writes: "As stated earlier the Vikings should have a better record than what they have. With that said, I feel that they can keep this game close with Green Bay. These games between these two teams are not often blowouts and I expect to see a close contest in this one. With Aaron Rodgers as your quarterback, you think of Green Bay as having a very explosive offense. So far, that has not been the case. In fact, it has been more about their defense and I look for this unit to play well against Minnesota. Even though the Packers have not been great on offense, they have still produced pretty well. With that said, I feel that the Minnesota defense will be up for the challenge and will keep them in this game because I am not totally sold on their offense doing that. I will take the Vikings catching 2.5 points here."

Sportsnaut: Packers 27, Vikings 20

It writes: "Minnesota might be coming off a nice road win over the Chargers, but we’re not sure this offense can do enough to beat a Packers defense that dominated the likes of Patrick Mahomes and Russell Wilson over the past two weeks."

FiveThirtyEight.com: Packers have a 59% win probability

The site gives the Vikings a 41% win probability in the NFL Week 11 game.

ESPN: Packers have a 54.2% chance to win

The site's Football Power Index gives the Vikings a 45.5% chance to pick up the victory in the Week 11 NFL game.

