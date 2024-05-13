Green Bay Packers UDFA Profile: DL James Ester

The Green Bay Packers signed eight undrafted rookies following the 2024 NFL Draft. Given the Packers’ rich history of UDFAs not only making the team but eventually becoming impact players, let’s get to know each of these signees.

Next up is defensive lineman James Ester from Northern Illinois.

OL Donovan Jennings

RB Jarveon Howard

Height: 6-2

Weight: 289

RAS: 4.12

College profile

Breakdown: Ester, a team captain at Northern Illinois, is a bit on the lighter side at 289 and played most of his snaps at 3-tech, but he does have some experience in the A-gap and as an edge rusher as well. Ester played 2,059 snaps over his five-year career and improved each season, going from 17 pressures in 2021 to 22 in 2022 and then totaling a career-high 24 pressures, along with a career-high four sacks, in 2023. By PFF’s metrics, he has graded out well against the run the last two seasons, which includes ranking 23rd in run-stop rate this past year. With it being a crowded defensive front for the Packers, Ester’s ceiling as a rookie is most likely making the practice squad, but teams are always looking for help against the run, so if that aspect of his game can translate to the NFL level, he’ll have the chance to stick as a developmental player in 2024.

Draft profile from NFL Draft Buzz: “Marginally sized DT who is solid as a pass rusher and decent as a run stopper due to his good initial quickness, sufficient use of hands, and good club swim utilization to knife through gaps. Needs to work on marginal angles of pursuit to get over the top of stretch runs and ability to recognize and fight flow.”

James Ester via NFL Draft Diamonds: “Honestly, I think I can really play wherever. If you look back and watch the Nebraska tape, I played a lot of defensive end against them and had some pretty big plays I was able to make that game. I really enjoy playing the 3-technique more than anything, I’ll definitely admit that. But I think that this year, honestly, I have shown the versatility that I have. In the past, I played a lot of 2i, 3-tech, but really I’ve been able to branch out and play everything. Also, at the next level I’ve shown that I’m smart enough to play all those positions and the techniques that you’re supposed to play with. Honestly, I fit in wherever.”

