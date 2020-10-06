Packers TE Robert Tonyan scores career-high 3 TDs in dominant win against Falcons

Robert Tonyan had himself a day on Monday night, and the Atlanta Falcons could do absolutely nothing about it.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers hit Tonyan for three touchdowns in their 30-16 win over the Falcons at Lambeau Field, shattering his previous career best.

The 26-year-old third-year tight end had just four touchdowns coming into Monday night, two of which he scored earlier this season.

Rodgers hits Tonyan early, often

Rodgers first found Tonyan late in the second quarter, hitting him on a clutch 19-yard pass on third down to put the Packers up 13-3.

The touchdown sparked a hilarious celebration in the end zone, too, which Rodgers had to sneak into.

After quickly shutting down the Falcons offense, Rodgers then mounted a seven-play, 60 yard drive in less than a minute to give them a 20-3 lead just before halftime — thanks to an easy 8-yard touchdown toss to Tonyan.

Then, late in the third quarter, Rodgers found Tonyan completely wide open in the end zone for a 21-yard touchdown, his third of the night. Tonyan fought off a holding penalty in the process, too, expertly rolling back to his feet after Falcons safety Jamal Carter brought him down off the line of scrimmage.

Tonyan finished the day with six receptions for 98 yards on six targets to lead the Packers’ receivers. He’s now tied for the most receiving touchdowns in the league this season with Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans at five.

Rodgers racked up 327 yards and four touchdowns while completing more than 81 percent of his passes in the win, Green Bay’s fourth straight.

Tonyan, who went undrafted out of Indiana State, had just 14 receptions and two touchdowns in his first two seasons with the Packers. He had seven for 75 yards and two touchdowns headed into this week, and was already well on his way to a career season.

Tonyan’s performance on Monday night more than solidified that for him.

