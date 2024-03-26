The Green Bay Packers' fan photo contest is now accepting entries

Packers Everywhere 2022 Fan Favorite Contest entry by Joan Paje of La Mesa, Calif.

GREEN BAY – Green Bay Packers fans can have their best Packers-related photo displayed around Lambeau Field during a game this year.

The team is accepting entries to its Packers Everywhere Fan Favorite Contest now through April 10. Fans who want to enter the contest can do so at packerseverywhere.com/fan-favorite. Photos can be of themselves, family members or friends. The website also includes contest rules.

The photos will be reviewed by a panel of Packers representatives who will choose the top five photos. The finalists will be voted on by fans from April 16 to May 1.

The winner will have the photo featured around the stadium, including on the marquee signs around Lambeau, and also will receive two tickets to game, airfare and hotel accommodations for two nights.

Entrants can use the website to preview how their photo would look on the Lambeau Field marquee signs.

