Green Bay Packers to face Philadelphia Eagles in São Paolo, Brazil in NFL Week 1

The Green Bay Packers will face the Philadelphia Eagles in their season opener on Friday, Sept. 5, in São Paulo, Brazil.

It will be the first NFL game in Brazil, and the Eagles are designated as the home team for the matchup. The game will stream exclusively on Peacock.

The NFL also has games slated for England and Germany this season,.

The Packers were the last team in the NFL to play an international series game and will be playing overseas for the first time since a 27-22 loss to the New York Giants in London in 2022.

Estamos indo para o Brasil! 🇧🇷



Week 1's game will be in São Paulo against the Eagles.



📰: https://t.co/t4Wy4TYR0R#GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/SQWOp5AFhH — Green Bay Packers (@packers) April 10, 2024

The Eagles are also playing their second international game but are playing in a foreign country for the first time since 2018, when they played at Wembley Stadium in London and beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 24-18.

.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Packers-Eagles to play in São Paolo, Brazil in Week 1 of NFL