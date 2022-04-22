The Green Bay Packers draft picks in 2022 and what time you can expect them to happen

In this article:

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announces the final pick of the 2021 NFL Draft for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at First Energy Stadium.

The Green Bay Packers have an eye-popping 11 draft selections lined up for the 2022 draft, beginning Thursday, including two in both the first and second rounds thanks to extra picks from Las Vegas in the trade for Davante Adams.

Take a look at the rundown of selections, with Pro Bowlers in bold. Times are estimated based on an average of the past five years, with those times listed in parenthesis from most recent to oldest.

Round 1: No. 22 overall*

Last year: Caleb Farley, CB (Titans)

Previous four years: Justin Jefferson, WR (Vikings); Andre Dillard, OT (Eagles); Rashaan Evans, LB (Titans); Charles Harris, DE (Dolphins)

A star you know: Demaryius Thomas, WR (Broncos, 2010)

A Packer you know: Andre Rison, WR (Colts, 1989)

Last Packers pick here: Ron Hallstrom, OG (1982)

Estimated time of selection: 9:46 p.m. Thursday (last five: 10:01 p.m.; 9:56 p.m.; 9:41 p.m.; 9:30 p.m.; 9:42 p.m.)

Round 1: No. 28

Last year: Payton Turner, DE (Saints)

Previous four years: Patrick Queen, LB (Ravens); Jerry Tillery, DT (Chargers); Terrell Edmunds, S (Steelers); Taco Charlton, DE (Cowboys)

A star you know: Derrick Brooks, LB (Buccaneers, 1995)

A Packer you know: Marcedes Lewis, TE (Jaguars, 2006)

Last Packers pick here: Nick Perry (2012)

Estimated time of selection: 10:27 p.m. Thursday (last five: 10:37 p.m.; 10:42 p.m.; 10:26 p.m.; 10:15 p.m.; 10:16 p.m.)

Round 2: No. 53*

Last year: Dillon Radunz, OT (Titans)

Previous four years: Jalen Hurts, QB (Eagles); Miles Sanders, RB (Eagles); M.J. Stewart, CB (Buccaneers); Teez Tabor, CB (Lions)

A star you know: LeSean McCoy, RB (Eagles, 2009)

Last Packers pick here: Davante Adams, WR (2014)

Estimated time of selection: 7:39 p.m. Friday (last five: 7:40 p.m.; 7:38 p.m.; 7:44 p.m.; 7:32 p.m.; 7:43 p.m.)

Round 2: No. 59

Last year: Terrace Marshall Jr., WR (Panthers)

Previous four years: Denzel Mims, WR (Jets); Parris Campbell, WR (Colts); Derrius Guice, RB (Commanders); Tanoh Kpassagnon, DE (Chiefs)

A star you know: Aeneas Williams, DB (Cardinals, 1991)

Last Packers pick here: Jim Harvey, OG (1965)

Estimated time of selection: 8:07 p.m. Friday (last five: 8:10 p.m.; 8:09 p.m.; 8:08 p.m.; 7:55 p.m.; 8:13 p.m.)

Recent Packers second-round successes: Josh Myers (2021, No. 62); AJ Dillon (2020, No. 62); Elgton Jenkins (2019, No. 44); Kevin King (2017, No. 33); Davante Adams (2014, No. 53); Eddie Lacy (2013, No. 61); Casey Hayward (2012, No. 62); Randall Cobb (2011, No. 64); Jordy Nelson (2008, No. 36); Brandon Jackson (2007, No. 63)

Round 3: No. 92

Last year: Monty Rice, LB (Titans)

Previous four years: Devin Duvernay, WR (Ravens); Chuma Edoga, OT (Jets); Chukwuma Okorafor, OT (Steelers); Jourdan Lewis, CB (Cowboys)

A star you know: Hines Ward, WR (Steelers, 1998)

Last Packers pick here: Marques Anderson, DB (2002)

Estimated time of selection: 9:57 p.m. Friday (last five: 10:01 p.m.; 10:15 p.m.; 10:01 p.m.; 9:34 p.m. 9:53 p.m.)

Recent Packers third-round successes: Ty Montgomery (2015, No. 94); Richard Rodgers (2014, No. 98); Morgan Burnett (2010, No. 71); Jermichael Finley (2008, No. 91); James Jones (2007, No. 78)

Round 4: No. 132

Last year: Tommy Togiai, DT (Browns)

Previous four years: Troy Dye, LB (Vikings); Ugochukwu Amadi, S (Seahawks); Jaleel Scott, WR (Ravens); Donnel Pumphrey, RB (Eagles)

A star you know: Dave Meggett, RB (Giants, 1989)

Last Packers pick here: Mike Daniels, DT (2012)

Estimated time of selection: 12:27 p.m. Saturday (last five: 12:18 p.m.; 12:26 p.m.; 12:32 p.m.; 12:33 p.m.; 12:26 p.m.)

Round 4: No. 140^

Last year: Buddy Johnson, LB (Steelers)

Previous four years: Shaquille Quarterman, LB (Jaguars); Ryquell Armstead, RB (Jaguars); Maurice Hurst, DT (Raiders); Wayne Gallman, RB (Giants)

A star you know: Terance Mathis, WR (Jets, 1990)

Last Packers pick here: Scott Hunter, QB (1971)

Estimated time of selection: 12:49 p.m. Saturday (last five: 12:39 p.m.; 12:49 p.m.; 12:53 p.m.; 12:57 p.m.; 12:47 p.m.)

Recent Packers fourth-round successes: Royce Newman (2021, No. 142); Jamaal Williams (2017, No. 134); Dean Lowry (2016, No. 137); David Bakhtiari (2013, No. 109); J.C. Tretter (2013, No. 122); Mike Daniels (2012, No. 132); T.J. Lang (2009; No. 109); Josh Sitton (2008, No. 135)

Round 5: No. 171

Last year: Daelin Hayes, DE (Ravens)

Previous four years: Isaiah Coulter, WR (Texans); Darius Slayton, WR (Giants); Mike White, QB (Cowboys); Nathan Peterman, QB (Bills)

A star you know: Gary Andersen, K (Bills, 1982)

Last Packers pick here: Eric Wilson, LB (1985)

Estimated time of selection: 2:16 p.m. Saturday (last five: 2:09 p.m.; 2:20 p.m.; 2:13 p.m.; 2:20 p.m.; 2:17 p.m.)

Recent Packers fifth-round successes: Marquez Valdes-Scantling (2018, No. 174); Aaron Jones (2017, No. 182); Corey Linsley (2014, No. 161); Micah Hyde (2013, No. 159)

Round 7: No. 228**

Last year: Thomas Graham Jr., CB (Bears)

Previous four years: Sterling Hofrichter, P (Falcons); Tommy Sweeney, TE (Bills); Marcell Ateman, WR (Raiders); Joey Ivie, DT (Cowboys)

A star you know: Chuck Allen, LB (Rams, 1961)

Last Packers pick here: DeShawn Wynn, RB (2007)

Estimated time of selection: 4:43 p.m. Saturday (last five: 4:38 p.m.; 4:55 p.m.; 4:24 p.m.; 4:47 p.m.; 4:49 p.m.)

Round 7: No. 249

Last year: Ben Skowronek, WR (Rams)

Previous four years: Brian Cole II, OLB (Vikings); Michael Dogbe, DE (Cardinals); Logan Woodside, QB (Bengals); Chris Carson, RB (Seahawks)

A star you know: Dwight Clark, WR (49ers, 1979)

Last Packers pick here: Eugene McCaslin, LB (2000)

Estimated time of selection: 5:31 p.m. Saturday (last five: 5:28 p.m.; 5:42 p.m.; 5:19 p.m.; 5:35 p.m.; 5:33 p.m.)

Round 7: No. 258^

Last year: Dax Milne, WR (Commanders)

Previous four years: No other history

A star-ish you might know: Curtis Duncan, WR (Oilers, 1987)

Last Packers pick here: Dave Hathcock, DB (1966)

Estimated time of selection: Last year at 5:46 p.m. Saturday

Recent Packers sixth- and seventh-round successes: Jon Runyan (2020, No. 192); Ty Summers (2019, No. 226); Aaron Ripkowski (2015, No. 206); Jeff Janis (2014, No. 236); James Starks (2010, No. 193); Brad Jones (2009, No. 218); Matt Flynn (2008, No. 209); Desmond Bishop (2007, No. 192); Mason Crosby (2007, No. 193)

*Obtained from Las Vegas in the trade for Davante Adams

**Obtained from Houston in the trade for Ka'Dar Hollman

^Compensatory picks

