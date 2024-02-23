Green Bay Packers 2024 NFL offseason primer: Franchise has found itself another QB worth building around

Green Bay Packers' 2023 season: 9-8, lost in divisional round

Overview: Midway through the season, the jury remained out on third-year quarterback Jordan Love. A 6-2 finished capped by a coming out party against the Dallas Cowboys in the playoffs put any lingering concerns to rest. Love is the quarterback of the present and future in Green Bay, and general manager Brian Gutekunst is ready to talk long-term extension.

Love's surrounded by an impressive cadre of young receiving talent, leaving the Packers to look elsewhere this offseason to fill needs. Cap space is tight, and Green Bay will have to do some maneuvering to address those needs on the offensive line and in the defensive backfield. But the future looks bright.

(Taylor Wilhelm/Yahoo Sports)

Key free agents

RB A.J. Dillon

RG Jon Runyan Jr.

CB/return specialist Keisean Nixon

FS Darnell Savage

SS Jonathan Owens

Who's in/out: Savage and Nixon appear to be on their way out after the Packers declined to offer them extensions that would have saved them millions in cap space for the upcoming season. Dillon could be gone too as the Packers figure out their running back room (see more on Aaron Jones below). Runyan lost reps to second-year pro Sean Rhyan last season, a sign that he too may be on the way out.

Will Jordan Love sign a long-term extension this offseason? (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Key free agent needs

Safety

Offensive line

Linebacker

Cornerback

Why the holes? If Savage is indeed done in Green Bay, safety becomes a top priority. With Owens also slated for free agency, the Packers could be without both starting safeties from last season. Likely movement at left tackle (again, see below) alongside Runyan's potential departure makes protecting Jordan Love another top priority, though the free-agent market is scarce. Nixon's potential exit creates a need for cornerback depth.

Do they have the money?

They do not. Per Spotrac, the Packers have just $350,000 in cap space, which means that cuts are coming. That will likely equate to the Packers parting with at least one big name who no longer commands his high salary.

Potential notable cuts

LT David Bakhtiari

RB Aaron Jones

LB Preston Smith

Why they might be gone: Bakhtiari, a five-time All-Pro, hasn't been the same or even available since tearing his ACL in 2020. He's played in just 13 games the last three seasons and carries a whopping $40 million cap hit in 2024. Jones proved his value in the postseason after injuries limited his regular season, but he carries a $17.6 million cap hit in 2024. A restructure is the more likely move here if Jones is amenable. Smith remained productive with eight sacks last season. But at 31, his $16.5 million cap hit in 2024 may prove too high.

Draft picks

1st round: No. 25

2nd round: No. 41 (from Jets)

2nd round: No. 58

3rd round: No. 88

3rd round: No. 91 (from Bills)

4th round

5th round

6th round

6th round

7th round

7th round

Good draft fit

Oklahoma OT Tyler Guyton

Why him? With Bakhtiari likely gone and free agent options at the position slim, left tackle becomes a top priority in the draft. Protecting Love is paramount, and Guyton has the size and athleticism to anchor the most important position on the line for years to come.

What can move the fantasy football needle this offseason?

Green Bay has apparently found another generational solution at quarterback, a horrifying development for fans of every other NFC North team. The Packers also brilliantly rebuilt their receiving corps over the past two drafts and now may have the deepest group of pass-catchers in the league. All we’re asking is for Aaron Jones to return (and remain healthy) while the team finds a young, dynamic backfield sidekick to replace free agent AJ Dillon. — Andy Behrens