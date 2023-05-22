Green Bay to host 2025 NFL draft

The NFL draft is heading to Green Bay.

The league announced today that the 2025 NFL draft will take place in Green Bay, a decision owners ratified at the league meeting.

“The Draft has become our biggest offseason event hosted in different cities and spectacular locations across the country, and we are excited to work with the Packers and Discover Green Bay to bring the 2025 NFL Draft to Green Bay and iconic Lambeau field,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “With the help of numerous local partners on the ground, our prospects and fans will be treated to an incredible week-long experience that shows off the city of Green Bay and the state of Wisconsin.”

After decades of hosting the draft only in New York City, the league has turned it into a traveling event that attracts hundreds of thousands of fans into the area. The 2024 draft will be in Detroit.

