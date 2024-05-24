'Great bunch of players & staff' - Mulgrew hails triumphant United

Former Tannadice defender Charlie Mulgrew is thrilled with Dundee United's promotion and says they are a club that "deserves to be in the Premiership".

Mulgrew - who returned for a second spell at United in 2021 and retired from playing in the wake of their relegation - says adding top-flight experience to the squad this summer could be key for Jim Goodwin after the Irishman steered the club back up at the first attempt.

“Delighted for them," Mulgrew, 38, told BBC Scotland. "It's a great bunch of players and staff there that I knew were working really hard.

"The manager was working really hard to bring players in, get the squad right and balance the books. The main aim was always promotion and they’ve done that.

"It’s a club that deserves to be in the Premiership. They probably need a few signings in, players that are proven in the Premiership and suit the manager’s style. There’s no reason why they can’t do that.”