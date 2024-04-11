Great Bridge Soccer starts season unbeaten, looks to capture Class 5 title

CHESAPEAKE, VA (WAVY) — The Great Bridge boys varsity soccer team is one of the hottest clubs in the 757.

Last year, the Wildcats went 14-1-2 and were eliminated in the state semifinal. This season, it’s a very different looking team, with nearly a dozen call-ups from the JV squad.

Still, the Wildcats are finding a way to get on the scoresheet and keep opponents off of it. Great Bridge is currently 5-0 and have yet to concede a goal.

“I’d thought we’d deal with bumps and bruises to start, but we got some quality on this team,” said Great Bridge head coach Royden Wright.

After losing star midfielder Anthony Panayiotou, who now features at Holy Cross, the team has turned to his younger brother, Niko Panayiotou, who earned All-Region honors last season as a sophomore.

“We’re still on a high horse, but we have a newfound wisdom because we know a win is never guaranteed,” Niko Panayiotou said.

Great Bridge, now up to Class 5, looks to capture a second district title under the Royden Wright era and capture its first state title.

The Wildcats will take on Nansemond River, Tuesday, April 16.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.