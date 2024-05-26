Grayson Murray's family releases statement after 30-year-old golfer's death originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or chat live at 988lifeline.org. You can also visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional support.

The family of Grayson Murray, the 30-year-old PGA golfer who died on Saturday, released a statement through the PGA on Sunday.

A statement below from Grayson's parents, Eric and Terry Murray.



If you are experiencing a mental health crisis, please call the national suicide and crisis lifeline in the United States at 988 or visit their website at https://t.co/j0traBx8ia. pic.twitter.com/wPsaYMrWrH — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 26, 2024

“We have spent the last 24 hours trying to come to terms with the fact that our son is gone,” Murray’s parents said in the statement. “It’s surreal that we not only have to admit it to ourselves, but that we also have to acknowledge it to the world. It’s a nightmare.”

On Friday, Murray withdrew from this weekend’s Charles Schwab Cup Challenge tournament. PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said he spoke with Murray's parents to offer condolences, and they asked that the tournament continue. He also said that grief counselors would be available for both PGA and Korn Ferry tour golfers.

Murray was a two-time PGA tour champion. He won his first tournament at the Barbasol Championship in 2017. Murray also won the Sony Open this year.