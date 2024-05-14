'Gray looks like a Hibs manager' - Hanlon

Paul Hanlon says David Gray has all the qualities to be a "top, top manager", after the 2016 Scottish Cup hero was placed in interim charge following Nick Montgomery's sacking.

This is Gray's fourth stint as Hibs caretaker boss in the last two and a half years, following a stellar playing career at Easter Road, and Hanlon backed him to take the role permanently in future.

"This is his fourth stint as the interim manager so he’s had a real good schooling already," Hanlon said. "The way he is as a person, I think his characteristics fit that of a successful manager or someone who could be a successful manager.

"In terms of what he’s done at this club and the way the fans love him, I think he’s got every potential to be a top, top manager."

Asked if he thought Gray was ready to permanently succeed Montgomery as Hibs head coach, Hanlon said: "It’s hard to tell, he’s not had a lot of games under his belt.

"All I can tell is the way I see him day to day, the way he takes training, the decisions he’s made in the past, the way he conducts himself, and I think that’s what a Hibs manager should look like."