Grant Enfinger wins late-race thriller at Gateway

A dozen cautions and 11 lead changes in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series eventually culminated with Grant Enfinger winning the Toyota 200 in NASCAR Overtime Saturday afternoon at World Wide Technology Raceway.

With the win, the No. 23 GMS Racing driver claimed the $50,000 bonus that comes with winning the second of three races in the Triple Truck Challenge.

Christian Eckes tallied a runner-up finish, with Stewart Friesen, Carson Hocevar and Chase Purdy rounding out the top five.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED: Unofficial results | At-track photos

Jesse Love, who subbed in for series points leader Corey Heim, finished ninth.

The Truck Series will return to action on June 23 with the running of the Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville Superspeedway (8 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

This story will be updated.