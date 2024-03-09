Grandpa Prime? Deion Sanders set to become grandfather after daughter announces pregnancy

Deion Sanders is set to become a grandfather for the first time at age 56 after the eldest of his five adult children announced on Instagram Friday that she is pregnant.

Deiondra Sanders, 31, is expecting the baby with R&B singer Jacquees. She called the pregnancy a "miracle" and noted her pregnancy comes with health risks after having four myomectomy surgeries to remove fibroid non-cancerous growths in the uterus. She said she has seven current fibroids and was warned about a high-risk pregnancy.

“Even though this was not planned nor expected, this is still something God allowed to happen,” she wrote on Instagram. “I’m not having my baby to keep a man. I am having my baby for all the times I was told I wouldn’t be able to. I’m having my baby for the 4 myomectomy surgeries I have had. I am having my baby for all the years I stayed on birth control even though it gave me breast tumors. I’m having my baby for all the Doctors that told me I wouldn’t make it out the first trimester.”

She described it all as a “divine blessing.”

Colorado football coach Deion Sanders taught his first class at CU this week.

“I’m having a baby for all the high risk moms that was scared everyday thinking they would miscarry,” she wrote. “I’m keeping my baby for the 3 Months I continued to bleed everyday after I found out I was pregnant. I’m having this baby to give hope to all the other women that may be in my situation. No matter what Doctor’s say, GOD HAS THE FINAL SAY!”

Deion Sanders, the head football coach at Colorado, reacted to the news on Instagram.

“PREACH BABY PREACH, and u having this baby to make me a darn GRANDDADDY even though I'm YOUNG!” wrote Deion Sanders, also known as Coach Prime. “Love u baby and I'm glad u said u ain't having a baby to keep a man. You've always had a MAN in your life that u call DADDY & ain't gon ever ever let u DOWN especially when I'm UP.”

Jacquees, 29, is known for the 2016 single “B.E.D.” among other R&B songs. He also responded to Deiondra’s post on Instagram and posted a photo of him apparently kissing Deiondra’s pregnant stomach.

“I love you and I got you,” he wrote.

Deion Sanders has three sons and two daughters, with his three youngest currently playing sports at Colorado. His other daughter Shelomi is a non-scholarship player for the women's basketball team. His sons Shedeur and Shilo play quarterback and safety on the football team. His eldest son Deion Jr., a former football player at SMU, now runs Well Off Media, which promotes Colorado football with daily insider videos on YouTube.

Follow reporter Brent Schrotenboer @Schrotenboer. Email: bschrotenb@usatoday.com

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Colorado coach Deion Sanders set to become Grandpa Prime