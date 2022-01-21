A Grand Slam champ's 5-year-old son stole the show at his mom's Australian Open press conference

Meredith Cash
·2 min read
Victoria Azarenka and her son, Leo, at the 2022 Australian Open.
Victoria Azarenka and her son, Leo, at the 2022 Australian Open.Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

  • Victoria Azarenka upset No. 15 Elina Svitolina in the third round of the Australian Open.

  • The two-time Grand Slam champ then attended a press conference with her son, Leo, in tow.

  • The 5-year-old wore matching sunglasses with his mom and answered the first question from the media.

Victoria Azarenka pulled off a brilliant straight-set upset over No. 15 Elina Svitolina during the third round of the Australian Open.

But it was her son, Leo, who stole the show after his mom's big victory.

The two-time Australian Open champion brought her 5-year-old to the post-match press conference on Friday. The duo rolled up in matching shades to address the media.

Victoria Azarenka and her son, Leo.
Azarenka and Leo attend a post-match press conference.Australian Open TV/YouTube

Leo seemed content sitting quietly on his mom's knee, but he and his mom were both surprised when a reporter addressed the first question to him.

"Leo, how did mommy play today?" the journalist asked.

"Awesome!" he replied without missing a beat, then giggled into the credential card hanging around his neck.

Unsurprisingly, it didn't take too long for Leo to lose interest in all the tennis talk. He passed the time by playing with his credentials, chewing on his sunglasses, blowing into the microphone — and, yes, picking his nose.

When asked about the decision to bring Leo along for this year's Grand Slam, Azarenka said "it's such a privilege" to have him in Melbourne.

"These kinds of moments are really priceless for me," Azarenka said. "So for me to be able to share that with my son is pretty incredible."

The Belarusian star is set to take on world No. 4 Barbora Krejčíková in the fourth round of the tournament this weekend. Should she advance, it would mark her first trip to the Australian Open quarterfinal since before Leo was born.

Victoria Azarenka and her son watch a 2020 US Open match from the players&#39; suite.
Azarenka and her son watch a 2020 US Open match from the players' suite.Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

The little guy will undoubtedly be her most prized supporter in the stands.

"Not everybody has an opportunity to bring your kids to work," Azarenka explained during her on-court interview. "For my son to be inspired by what I do is priceless to me. I don't like to use the word role model, I think it comes with too much heavy expectation from people, but I just try to understand that I am an example in front of his eyes and try to do the best I can."

"My son helps me to be better, so I'm grateful for that," she added.

Check out her full press conference with Leo below:

