Grand Forks native Michael Coleman commits to UMass

May 9—GRAND FORKS — Michael Coleman had a breakout senior season for Grand Forks Red River.

The 5-foot-11, 170-pound forward scored 27 goals and 69 points in 27 games for the Roughriders in 2022-23. He was named the state's Senior Athlete of the Year.

He backed up that big season with a strong junior hockey debut.

Coleman scored 25 goals and 50 points for St. Cloud in the North American Hockey League, earned a spot in the Top Prospects Game and generated recruiting interest from a number of Division-I schools.

"Once I got into the NAHL, a couple schools started talking to me," Coleman said. "As the year went on, more and more games were played, and more and more schools talked to me. A couple of weeks ago, UMass reached out. It's been good since then."

Coleman made a verbal commitment this week to play his college hockey at UMass.

Coleman expects to join the Minutemen in the fall of 2026 after he ages out of juniors. If he has a big 2024-25 season, he could go into school the following year, though.

"Coach (Greg) Carvel is a winning coach and I like his attitude toward things," Coleman said. "They have a great program. They were national champions in 2021. They're a top school in the nation. They have a great staff and facility. I think it will be a great place to play."

UMass has had a resurgence under Carvel.

After missing the NCAA tournament for more than a decade, Carvel has guided the Minutemen to four of the last five national tournaments.

UMass lost in the final in 2019 with Hobey Baker Award winner Cale Makar starring, then won it in 2021.

Coleman will play for the Youngstown Phantoms in the United States Hockey League this season.

Youngstown drafted Coleman in the second round, No. 30 overall, in the USHL Phase II Draft earlier this week.

"A couple days before the draft, Youngstown called (to share its interest)," Coleman said. "They have a great program. I'm really excited and looking forward to it."