Grading the quarterbacks chosen in the 2018 NFL draft

The Buffalo Bills are the big winners of the 2018 NFL draft. They grabbed Josh Allen from Wyoming with the seventh pick and have landed a great one. The other three teams that went for QBs in the first 10 picks have not been so fortunate. Time to grade Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, Josh Rosen and the rest of the QBs taken in 2018.

Cincinnati Bengals: Logan Woodside

Logan Woodside went to the Bengals in the seventh round and had no impact in Cincinnati. He has played in 11 games over two seasons for Tennessee with 13 rushes for 4 yards. Oh, he did manage one first down. Grade: F

Seattle Seahawks: Alex McGough

Alex McGough was in the news this week for bad and good. He was seen frustrated with head coach Skip Holtz of the Birmingham Stallions after throwing a pick. He then regrouped and led the Stallions to the USFL title after coming off the bench. The seventh-round pick out of FIU has no NFL stats but he is a champion. Grade: F

New England Patriots: Danny Etling

Somehow, Danny Etling has managed to be a part of 25 transactions in the NFL without playing a down. There was a time when the former LSU QB was believed to have a future in New England. It didn’t pan out and he simply has traveled the waiver wire on an odyssey to nowhere. Grade: F

Jacksonville Jaguars: Tanner Lee

Tanner Lee played college ball at Tulane and Nebraska and was drafted in the sixth round by the Jaguars. When last heard of, he was waived in 2019 by Jacksonville. No stats. Grade: F

Tennessee Titans: Luke Falk

Luke Falk had the misfortune of starting two games for the Jets in 2019. He was 0-2 and threw three picks against 0 TD passes. Grade: F

Dallas Cowboys: Mike White

Another quarterback who found their way to the New York Jets, Mike White actually won one of his three starts for Gang Green in 2021. He was drafted by Dallas but cut in 2019. With New York since Sept. 25, 2019, he has been part of 19 transactions. Grade: D

New York Giants: Kyle Lauletta

Kyle Lauletta came to the New York Giants from Richmond. There was a time Big Blue thought he had a bright future. Wrong. Lauletta was 0-for-5 in his two appearances as a Giant. Another who has bounced around spring leagues. Grade: F

Pittsburgh Steelers: Mason Rudolph

Mason Rudolph is in the mix to replace Ben Roethlisberger in Pittsburgh. He has made 10 starts and went 5-4-1 with 16 touchdown passes against 11 touchdowns. His most famous — infamous — moment was getting into that huge melee with Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns. Grade: C

Baltimore Ravens: Lamar Jackson

Taken with the last pick in the first round as a Heisman winner out of Louisville, Lamar Jackson has been electric for the Baltimore Ravens. The biggest flaw is the lack of postseason success. However, he has delivered while running the football. He has thrown for almost 10,000 yards with 84 TDs against 31 picks. His starting record? How about 37-12. Grade: A

Arizona Cardinals: Josh Rosen

There isn’t much good one can say about Josh Rosen’s NFL career after he was taken 10th overall by Arizona. He was so futile the Cardinals took Kyler Murray with the first pick in the 2019 draft. Rosen has been a gigantic bust. Grade: F

Buffalo Bills: Josh Allen

Josh Allen came to Buffalo from Wyoming and has grown into a spectacular quarterback. He has thrown for 103 touchdowns and 14,114 yards. He is 39-21 as a starter. Allen has also rushed for 2,325 yards and 31 touchdowns. Grade: A+

New York Jets: Sam Darnold

Sam Darnold was the third overall pick by the New York Jets out of USC. His career was derailed by illness, injury, and everything else that goes along with being a member of Gang Green. He was traded to Carolina, where he will be a teammate of Baker Mayfield (for now), and started off with three straight wins before everything fell apart with the Panthers. Grade: D

Cleveland Browns: Baker Mayfield

The first pick in the 2018 draft, Baker Mayfield had his share of moments with Cleveland. He is colorful and controversial and now takes his act to Carolina. Already people are wondering if Mayfield will beat out Darnold, which can’t be considered a good thing. Overall, he was 29-30 in Cleveland as a starter with 14,125 passing yards and 56 picks. Grade: C

