Grading the Jets' 2024 NFL free agency additions and trades

With the so-called legal tampering period well underway we’re going to provide some quick analysis and attempt to assign grades to the moves made by the Jets so far.

We’ll be updating this post with analysis on any new moves that are reported over the next few days.

The first day was largely frustrating for Jets fans, as some of their rumored targets came off the board and they failed to address key needs in the offensive tackle and wide receiver positions. The loss of stud pass rusher Bryce Huff, who reportedly agreed to a three-year, $51 million deal with the Philadelphia Eagles, rubbed salt in the wound.

However, New York did start agreeing to some moves late on Monday night so here’s what we think of what they’ve done so far:

G John Simpson – Agreed to a two-year deal worth up to $18 million.

Simpson is a 26-year-old former fourth-round pick who started all 19 games for the Ravens at left guard last season. He had begun his career with the Raiders, with whom he started every game in 2021 but was a reserve in his other two seasons.

General manager Joe Douglas was criticized on Monday for being unable to address the offensive line until this deal was finally reported late at night. The team reportedly was making a push for Damien Lewis, but once he agreed to terms on a deal with the Panthers worth over $13 million per year, the Jets agreed to the deal with Simpson instead.

$9 million per season seems a little higher than expected for Simpson, although the wording in the initial report implies that at least some of this amount will be tied up in performance incentives. He is still cheaper than Laken Tomlinson, the man he’ll likely replace at left guard, and the Jets will hope he is just about to enter his prime.

Adding some durability to their starting group was a key priority this offseason and Simpson brings this, along with size, athleticism and some good pass protection numbers (only one sack allowed last season). However, they’ll hope for better on-field discipline from a player called for 13 penalties last season.

Initial Grade: C+

Jan 7, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor (2) throws the ball during the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports / © Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

QB Tyrod Taylor – Agreed to terms on a two-year contract.

The Jets signing an established veteran to back up Aaron Rodgers this offseason was the league’s worst-kept secret, and the Jets will hope they don’t need to worry about this again for a while after agreeing to a two-year pact with a 34-year-old who has started 58 games in his professional career.

Taylor played well with the Giants last season, although he once again spent time on injured reserve after suffering a rib injury on a hit from his new teammate CJ Mosley. That’s the main concern with Taylor who has been injured multiple times in the past few seasons. However, he has a .500 record as a starter, still has good mobility and can be a good game-manager. Taylor has only thrown multiple interceptions in a game twice in his entire career.

Given the options on the market, many of whom would have been keen to sign for a team where they had a realistic chance to compete to be the starter, Taylor always seemed to be one of the most ideal choices for this role. Ironically, if all goes to plan from here on in, he’ll spend most of the next few seasons on the bench.

Initial Grade: A-

DT Javon Kinlaw – Reached agreement on a one-year deal.

No sooner had the Simpson deal been reported, the Jets were also reported to have agreed to terms with former first-round pick Javon Kinlaw. The Jets have an obvious need at the defensive tackle position and head coach Robert Saleh will be familiar with Kinlaw having still been the 49ers defensive coordinator during Kinlaw’s rookie season. However, it’s fair to note that the 26-year-old has been a big disappointment in San Francisco during the first four years of his career.

Kinlaw obviously possesses size and athleticism but his consistency and statistical production with the 49ers were poor and he did not grade out well against the run. Nevertheless, he made some strides as a pass rusher throughout his four seasons, posting a career-high 3.5 sacks in 2023. The Jets will be hoping that this is a sign that he’s starting to figure out how to make an impact at the pro level.

While contract specifics have yet to be reported, this is presumably a low-cost, high-upside move for a player who is obviously talented and may yet have some untapped potential that the Jets can unlock as he enters his prime. He should slide into a backup role in 2024.

Initial Grade: C



CB Isaiah Oliver – Signed to a one-year deal.

This move was actually agreed to before the legal tampering window opened and announced by the team on Monday. Since Oliver was released by the 49ers a few weeks ago, the tampering rules do not apply in his case.

Although this is a low-key move, it is one that provides the Jets with some useful secondary depth. Oliver has played extensively both on the outside and in the slot and has 44 career starts. Many of these were while he was in Atlanta where current Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich was on the coaching staff.

Grade: B-

Oct 8, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Leki Fotu (95) against the Cincinnati Bengals at State Farm Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

DT Leki Fotu – Signed to a one-year deal.

The Jets don’t generally employ a big-bodied run stuffer in their main rotation but it’s always useful to have one on the roster for short-yardage situations and the Jets definitely missed Al Woods after he was injured last year. The 335-pound Fotu, who started 18 games over the past two seasons, can potentially fill this role.

Fotu is still only 25, and may have some untapped potential, but his run defense can be inconsistent according to analytical sites such as Pro Football Focus.

In 2023, Fotu had a career-best 2.5 sacks so his ability to disrupt in the passing game may be an area that he can continue to develop. Ultimately, he will probably end up in a backup role, having reportedly agreed to a deal worth $2.5 million with another $1.5 million in potential incentives.

Grade: C-

Note: The Jets did also make some moves right before the legal tampering window opened, as they reportedly agreed terms to bring back three of their own free agents – safety Chuck Clark, kicker Greg Zuerlein and tight end Kenny Yeboah.

Zuerlein, who reportedly agreed to a two-year, $8.4 million deal, was an important move but one that was widely expected. The other two signings were presumably low-level deals. Clark likely would have been in the mix to start last year but spent the season on injured reserve.