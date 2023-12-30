How we graded Ole Miss football, Lane Kiffin after Rebels whup Penn State for 11th win

ATLANTA — For the first time since the 2015 season, Ole Miss football left a New Year's Six bowl game with a win.

And a blowout win at that.

The Rebels overmatched Penn State 38-25 on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and collected an 11th win for the first time ever.

Here's how we graded the Rebels (11-2) in their win over the Nittany Lions (10-3).

Offense: A+

Ole Miss had too many weapons on offense for the Nittany Lions. Caden Prieskorn turned in a breakout game. Tre Harris was outstanding, and running back Quinshon Judkins went over 100 yards for the sixth time this season to give Ole Miss balance.

More than anything, though, the performance was driven by outstanding quarterback play. Jaxson Dart played borderline mistake-free football, and the Rebels neutralized Penn State's pass rush effectively.

Defense: A-

The Rebels looked like they might have big problems defensively in this one in the first half. They routinely lost at the line of scrimmage and gave up 17 first-half points. They were outstanding in the second half, though, and they came away with the only two turnovers of the game.

PORTAL POWER: How a collective is fueling Ole Miss football's push to make 2024 College Football Playoff

Special teams: A+

This was the best special teams performance of the season. Jam Griffin helped set the tone with a huge hit on kick coverage. Caden Davis was perfect in the kicking game, including a 52-yarder. And Zxavian Harris blocked a Penn State field goal attempt in the second half.

Coaching: A+

Ole Miss' offensive playcalling in this game was nothing short of outstanding. Lane Kiffin's team was clearly the more motivated of the two, which is important come bowl season in the modern college football era.

Overall: A+

This goes down as a leading candidate for performance of the year for the Rebels. Their offense was dominant. Their defense was steady. And they made plays in the margins to outdo a solid, if undermanned, Penn State team.

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

Get the latest news and insight on SEC football by subscribing to the SEC Unfiltered newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Ole Miss football grades vs. Penn State: Lane Kiffin whups James Franklin