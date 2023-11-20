'Got under my skin': How a last second 'scoop and score' became a Seminole statement

Don't test the unconquered spirit of Florida State football.

Fans and media alike were puzzled by North Alabama's decision to call a timeout with nine seconds remaining and kick a field goal trailing 52-13 in the fourth quarter.

The coaches and players for the No. 4 Seminoles (11-0) were also left aghast. But just like head coach Mike Norvell always stresses, the team played until the end of an emotional contest, one where they saw their starting quarterback and team leader Jordan Travis go down with a gruesome injury.

Those ending seconds made a statement heard across the college football world.

Backup defensive lineman Liam McCormick got his hands on the low field goal attempt, freshman defensive back Ja'Bril Rawls kept the play alive and fellow freshman DB Quindarrius Jones returned it 50 yards for a touchdown.

The entire team rushed to the field to celebrate.

“I was a little bit surprised by the end of game management," FSU special teams coordinator John Papuchis said at his Monday press conference. "Typically those aren't things that happen in those types of games. It really kind of actually got under my skin a little bit, I was glad that we were able to block it and bring it back for a touchdown.

"Sometimes when you do those types of things, you get what you get. I was proud of our guys for finishing, we talked about finishing all the time, and everything that we do. For our guys, especially ones that aren't typically out there on this field goal block scenarios to have the opportunity to execute.

"To block and then for Quindarrius to be able to go down and scoop and score it. A fitting way to end the game.”

Travis went down with a season-ending injury in the first quarter following a "hip-drop" tackle from UNA's Shaun Myers with just under two minutes left in the first quarter, Travis stayed down and was eventually taken off on a cart with what appeared to be a severe leg injury.

The walk-off touchdown was just what the doctor ordered for the Seminoles as they prepare for rival Florida (5-6) this week at 7 p.m. in the Swamp.

“To go out and make a play like that. I thought it was just a reflection of what kind of team this is, the unity and the care that they show for each other," Papuchis said.

GAME INFORMATION

Who: No. 4 FSU (11-0) vs. Florida (5-6)

When/where: 7 p.m., Saturday, Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville

TV/Radio: ESPN/94.9 FM

Live game updates: www.Tallahassee.com; @Ehsan_Kassim, @jackgwilliams and @JimHenryTALLY on X, formerly Twitter

