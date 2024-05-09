Gossip: Villa confident of winning Olise race

[BBC]

Aston Villa are confident they can beat Arsenal and Manchester United to the signing of French winger Michael Olise, 22, from Crystal Palace. (Football Transfers)

Villa and Chelsea have been put off a deal for Athletic Club and Spain winger Nico Williams, 21, because of his wage demands. (90min)

Finally, Stockport County are in talks with Aston Villa over a permanent deal for 20-year-old English forward Louie Barry, who helped the club win promotion to League One while on loan this season. (TEAMtalk)

Want more transfer stories? Read Thursday's full gossip column