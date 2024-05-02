Gossip: Man Utd chase defensive pair

[BBC]

Manchester United are planning to stick with manager Erik ten Hag next season because of the lack of a clear alternative, alongside the cost of firing the Dutchman. (Athletic - subscription required)

Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo has told his club he will not sign a new deal when his current one expires this summer with Manchester United, AC Milan and Liverpool all interested in his signature. (Mail)

Barcelona and Uruguay defender Ronald Araujo, 25, is deciding whether to sign a new deal with the Spanish club amid interest from United and Bayern Munich. (Sport - in Spanish)

