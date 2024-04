Gossip: Magpies in race for Sporting Lisbon's Diomande

[BBC]

Newcastle United and Liverpool have entered the race to sign Sporting Lisbon's 20-year-old Ivory Coast defender Ousmane Diomande, who is also wanted by Chelsea. (Football Transfers)

The Magpies have sent scouts to watch Boca Juniors' 22-year-old midfielder Kevin Zenon and defender Nicolas Valentini, 23. (HITC)

